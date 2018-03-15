The one-month average delay in the delivery of Leap 1A engines for the Airbus A320neo family can be described as a challenge, but CFM International’s performance also can be seen as remarkably close to the target schedule, given the scale of the production ramp-up. Nevertheless, Safran and General Electric (partners in the CFM joint venture) and their suppliers are looking for ways to clear the bottlenecks that are holding up deliveries. Every engine manufacturer in commercial ...