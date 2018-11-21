An odd-looking little airplane’s first flight in Austria on Oct. 31 was something of a milestone for aviation. That 20-min. flight from Wiener Neustadt East Airport was heralded as the first in the world by an aircraft with multi-engine hybrid-electric propulsion. The modified Diamond DA40 piston single represents the latest step down a rapidly unfolding path from very light, short-range battery-powered electric aircraft to hybrid- and distributed-electric regional aircraft ...