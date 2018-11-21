An odd-looking little airplane’s first flight in Austria on Oct. 31 was something of a milestone for aviation. That 20-min. flight from Wiener Neustadt East Airport was heralded as the first in the world by an aircraft with multi-engine hybrid-electric propulsion. The modified Diamond DA40 piston single represents the latest step down a rapidly unfolding path from very light, short-range battery-powered electric aircraft to hybrid- and distributed-electric regional aircraft ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Hybrid Propulsion Pushing Pace Of Electric Aircraft Development" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.