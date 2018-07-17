Amid brewing disagreement between the U.S. and Europe over regulations for future supersonic transports (SST), a report by an environmental research group suggests such aircraft would dramatically increase carbon emissions, airport noise and fuel burn compared with subsonic airliners. Using an engine derived from an existing turbofan, a near-term commercial SST could exceed international limits on carbon dioxide (CO2) by 70% and nitrogen oxides (NOx) by 40%, while burning 5-7 times as much ...