While developing a turbofan for the Comac C919, China’s state propulsion company plans to scale up the core to create an engine for the Craic CR929 Sino-Russian widebody airliner. The company evidently aims to do this alone, since it is working on research hardware for the big engine despite the signing of a cooperation agreement with Russia last year. The C919’s turbofan, the CJ-1000, took a big step forward in the past few weeks with a hot test of a demonstrator engine. The ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"China Moving Ahead With Widebody Engine" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.