While developing a turbofan for the Comac C919, China’s state propulsion company plans to scale up the core to create an engine for the Craic CR929 Sino-Russian widebody airliner. The company evidently aims to do this alone, since it is working on research hardware for the big engine despite the signing of a cooperation agreement with Russia last year. The C919’s turbofan, the CJ-1000, took a big step forward in the past few weeks with a hot test of a demonstrator engine. The ...