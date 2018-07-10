Supersonic airliner developer Boom Technologies has narrowed the choice of candidate powerplants to derivatives of existing low-bypass-ratio turbofans over any potential clean-sheet design, but says an engine change also has contributed to development delays for the company’s XB-1 “Baby Boom” concept demonstrator. Boom originally hoped to begin flight tests of the XB-1 in late 2017, but last year acknowledged it was retargeting subsonic tests in Colorado to this year and ...