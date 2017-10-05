Startup Zunum Aero’s first aircraft is to be a 12-passenger regional airliner with hybrid-electric propulsion. With venture-capital backing from Boeing and JetBlue Airways and support from Washington state, the early-stage company is aiming to certify and deliver the aircraft in 2022. Headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, Zunum emerged from stealth mode in April with the stated goal of rebuilding the atrophied U.S. regional air transport market with a family of commuter or commercial ...