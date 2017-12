New Power for Su-57

Russia’s Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation fighter flew with a new engine for the first time on Dec. 5. The T-50-2 prototype flew with one of its two Saturn AL-41F powerplants replaced with the new Izdelye 30 (Item 30) engine developed by the Lyulka Design Bureau, part of United Engine Corp. The Su-57 is expected to enter service in 2019 powered by the AL-41F, with the new engine coming later.