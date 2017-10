This year’s winner for OEM Production is a first-time entrant, Orbital ATK and the Cygnus commercial cargo system. Leading the program at Orbital are Frank DeMauro and David Hastman.

Orbital developed the Cygnus, its launch vehicle the Antares and a new launch site at Wallops Flight Facility as part of NASA’s unique partnering contract that involved key investment by both the government and industry. Under the cargo resupply contract, Cynics has flown six missions with four more planned, and a minimum of six missions on the second resupply contract.

The Cygnus team overcame a number of challenge, among them continuing focus after the Antares launch-vehicle failure. The team stayed on task and contracted with United Launch Alliance for the Atlas V, quickly determined changes required for compatibility, and launched within 13 months.

In all, the team was able to increase cargo capacity by 75% while increasing volume by just 33%; has extended its value to hosting scientific test beds; and has accommodated a new entry to the space economy—cubesats. The Cygnus was built to add new capabilities, thus lowering cost over time.

The team was able to use lower cost hardware without loss of safety and mission success. Recurring engineering and test costs were reduced through the use of multiple and varied fidelity platforms, running concurrently.

As with our previous honorees, the Cygnus team paid attention to people. On a continual basis, the leadership identified high-potential individuals and accelerated their growth plans—but also offered them increasing responsibility.