Program Excellence Corner Preliminary Agenda

Aviation Week’s 15th annual Program Excellence Symposium provides insight about the future shaping of programs in space, commercial air transport and defense. You’ll hear from the leaders who are guiding massive changes to the types of development, production and sustainment that will form programs for the next decade.

 

 

Preliminary Agenda
 

8:00 am

Registration

8:00

Continental Breakfast

8:30

The Art of Programs in a new Defense Environment 
Shay Assad has led efforts to improve program performance and cost for over five years. He will return to the program conference to look at how industry and the Pentagon will work together to protect hard-fought ground gained and address changes required to bring a new wave of programs online.
Shay Assad, Director of Defense Pricing, U.S. Department of Defense

9:00

Future Tense: Creating Business Opportunity from Chaos 
Forget Moore's Law—technology is creating all new ways of doing business and all new possibilities. Alex Vacca is among those who has his fingers on the pulse of this chaos and how it sorts into formidable opportunity.
Alex Vacca, Corporate Director Business Assessment, Northrop Grumman

9:30

Air Mobility
Moving passengers from place to place has followed a fairly specific pattern throughout the history of commercial flight. Now leaders in commercial air transport are looking at all-new ideas, from Boeing NMA to urban transport pods. Three leaders in this new arena will share their view of what commercial air transport programs could look like in the future.
Scott Drennan, Director of Innovation, Bell Helicopter
Pradeep Fernandes, Boeing HorizonX
Rodin Lyasof, CEO, Airbus A^3 
Moderator: Graham Warwick, Managing Editor-Technology, Aviation Week

10:30

Break

10:45

Space: An All-New Frontier
Aviation Week is inviting leaders in the new integrated space race, where government, industry, and service providers come together to create an all-new look for space programs.

11:30

The Next Military Aircraft Programs
responsible for developing these new programs will share their view of what will be needed to succeed in the future.
Gene Fraser, Executive Vice President, Engineering, Northrop Grumman

12:15 pm

Lunch
1:00 It's a Digital World
Tools make a difference in the success of any program. And none has created a greater difference than the sensors and data weaving their way through the digitalization of design, build and sustainment. This session will provide an overview of how three companies are using digitalization to drive performance.
Paul Corkery, Advanced Turboprop Program Manager, GE Aviation 
Laura J. McGill, Vice President, Engineering, Raytheon Missile Systems 
Dan Collins, Chief Operating Officer, United Launch Alliance 
Moderator: Barry Chapman, Vice President, A&D, Siemens PLM Software
2:00 Three best practices that will improve program performance right now
Speakers will be identified during the Program Excellence Evaluation process and posted Sept 1
3:00 Program Ends
3:15 Roundtable begins
5:30 Break
6:30 Program Excellence Reception
7:15 Program Excellence Awards Banquet

Who Should Attend?
Extended program management community:

  • Program managers/engineering project leaders
  • Engineering leaders
  • Quality and Process managers
  • Information Systems specialists
  • Strategic Planning and Business Development leaders
  • Operations and financial management
 
     
 
LEARN MORE
 
     
 

Don't Miss!
The 3rd Annual AerospaceDefenseChain Conference taking place on October 24-25 at the same venue will focus on key components affecting our industry and future programs as we seek to balance changing customer demands, global market conditions, macroeconomic challenges and A&D industry consolidation. Emphasis will be on forecasts and pursuing sustainable growth opportunities plus new initiatives. [More]

  
     
     
 
