The Red Bulls fly in a display during the Radom 2017 aviation show in Radom, Poland.

A Grumman G-164A turns on the smoke as the Scandinavian Air Show Catwalk Sky Cats perform during Aero India 2017 at Yelahanka Indian Air Force base in Bangalore in February.

Team Aeroshell putting on their night performance at the Wingnuts Flying Circus Airshow in Tarkio, Missouri.

A team of Scandinavian Air Show Catwalk Sky Cats flying on a Grumman G-164A aircraft perform during Aero India 2017 at Yelahanka Indian Air Force Base in Bangalore in February 2017.

A wing walker stands on a Boeing Stearman as it turns near the World War I aerodrome of Rendcombe in the Cotswold region of England.

Gene Soucy and his Fire Cat light up the night sky over Oshkosh, Wisconsin, during the night airshow at AirVenture 2017.

Luxembourg-registered Nieuport 27 replica LX-NIE demonstrating its smoke system while traveling home after a fly-in at St. Dizier, France.

A Lancair is parked in the Homebuilt show plane area during the Night Show at the EAA AirVenture 2017.

A wing walker on a Boeing Stearman flying a barrel-roll over the World War I aerodrome of Rendcombe in the Cotswold region of England.

Watching these aerobatic aircraft is dramatic, whether they are carrying wing walkers, shooting smoke or lighting up the sky at night.

