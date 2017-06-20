The government and industry team investigating a spate of hypoxia-like cockpit incidents on the Air Force F-35A at Luke AFB in the past few months still has not identified a root cause.

The U.S. Air Force is taking steps to rebuild pilots’ confidence the F-35’s oxygen system at an Arizona air force base as the aircraft remains grounded through at least June 20.

The government and industry team investigating a spate of hypoxia-like cockpit incidents on the Air Force F-35A at Luke AFB in the past few months still has not identified a root cause, said Lt. Col. Todd Canterbury, chief of the Air Force’s F-35 integration office, during a media briefing at the Paris Air Show. In addition to examining each component of the aircraft’s oxygen system for a flaw, the team is looking at several other factors to find a common thread: production lot, software configuration and maintenance procedures. The impacted aircraft come from low-rate initial-production lots 6, 7 and 8 and are in the 2B and 3i software configuration.

The Air Force is not even sure that the incidents are actually related to hypoxia, Canterbury stressed. The could be caused by hypocapnia—excess oxygen in the blood—or other physiological events that manifest similar symptoms.

“It’s still too early to chase a component or to chase a technical fix; we’re still trying to understand the problem writ large,” Canterbury said. “So I don’t have a smoking gun or silver bullet.”

The Air Force initially surveyed the pilots at Luke to understand their concerns; it then began educating them on the details of the F-35’s onboard oxygen generation system (OBOGS) in order to begin rebuilding confidence at the wing. The service more recently initiated another safety survey “to see if we’ve improved our confidence,” Canterbury said.

As the team works to find the root cause, the Air Force is looking at ways to get pilots back in the skies as soon as possible. One possibility the squadron is considering is implementing an altitude restriction on the Luke F-35s, Canterbury said.

“We know exactly [at] what altitudes that these instances happen, so if they simply stay out of that altitude regime for a little while [they can] build their confidence back in the airplane,” Canterbury said.

The service is also fielding a pulse oximeter, a technical device that the pilots wear on either their fingertips or earlobes to measure their oxygen levels during flight, he said. “If the jet says, ‘I don’t have enough oxygen,’ but they read their pulse oximeter and it says, ‘I’m good to go,’ that will build confidence in them as well,” he explained.

The commander at Luke is expected to make a decision as to whether to return to flight as soon as this week, Canterbury said. That decision will be “events-based”; in the meantime, the commander is meeting with the pilots every day to restore confidence that might have been shaken by the recent incidents.

“If he senses his pilots are confident and ready to fly, he will return them to flight,” Canterbury said.

Canterbury does not expect the grounding, so far less than two weeks long, to have a significant impact on the pilot-training pipeline.