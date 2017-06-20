The world’s largest laser-powder additive manufacturing machine is being created behind locked doors by GE Additive, the business formed by parent company GE to capitalize on that fast-moving technology.

Tailored for the aerospace industry, the machine will be able to print in a “build envelope” of one meter cubed (1000mm x 1000mm x 1000mm). The development project, announced at the Paris Air Show, will be unveiled in November at the Formnext Show in Frankfurt, Germany.

“The machine will 3-D print aviation parts that are one meter in diameter, suitable for making jet engine structural components and parts for single-aisle aircraft,” said Mohammad Ehteshami, vice president and general manager of GE Additive. “The machine will also be applicable for manufacturers in the automotive, power, and oil and gas industries.”

The initial technology demonstrator machine, called “Atlas,” is a laser/powder machine and will be ‘meter-class’ (1000mm) in at least two directions. The GE team has been developing the machine over the past two years and several proof-of-concept machines have been built.

In the Atlas production version (1000mm x 1000mm x 1000mm), the build geometry will be customizable and scalable for an individual customer’s project. Its feature resolution and build-rate speeds will equal or better today’s additive machines. It is also designed to be used with multiple materials, including non-reactive and reactive materials (such as aluminum and titanium).

“We have customers collaborating with us and they will receive beta versions of the machine by year’s end,” Ehteshami said. “The production version (yet to be named) will be available for purchase next year.” GE is targeting first deliveries of the machine in late 2018.

The technology demonstrator builds upon GE technology, combined with Concept Laser’s expertise in laser additive machines.