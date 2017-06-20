Safran is displaying products representing its entire range of capabilities at the Paris Air Show. Visitors can see engines such as the new-generation CFM Leap turbofan, which powers the Airbus A320neo, the Boeing 737 MAX and the Comac C919; the Silvercrest turbofan, which is to power the Falcon 5X and the Cessna Hemisphere business jets; and the Arrano turboshaft, which will be the powerplant on the in-development Airbus H160 helicopter. Also shown are the Airbus A320neo nacelle, the Patroller multi-sensor tactical drone, and the electric taxiing system that was unveiled and demonstrated at Le Bourget in 2013.

Safran is also among the aerospace majors and start-ups showcasing their current and future innovations at the Paris Air Lab, a 6,560 ft.2 (2,000-m2) space dedicated to industrial innovation located in the Concorde Hall of the neighboring Air and Space Museum. Safran’s exhibit includes a fuel cell, a solution for solid hydrogen storage and hybrid propulsion systems.

The Paris-based company will also be on hand at the Careers Plane-Air Employment/Training Forum, an area of the show in which to provide information on professions, job opportunities and training programs in aerospace. Safran is hiring 5,000 new employees this year, including 1,600 in France.