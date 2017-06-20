More Than Robust, It’s Strongest Tom Kennedy Has Ever Seen

After 34 years at Raytheon and more than 40 years in the defense world, Raytheon CEO Tom Kennedy has never seen a defense environment as strong as it has been.

Not only are threats coming from multiple regions – from Eastern Europe to the Middle East and North Africa and the Asia Pacific – they are presenting themselves in many ways. “It’s suicide bombers all the way to sophisticated hypersonic weapons,” Kennedy told ShowNews in an interview. “That’s what we have to deal with as a nation today.”

That means Kennedy’s company is seeing strong demand for its products – whether they deal with counterinsurgency, deterrence against national-level assets or to counter the advance of capabilities made by peer competitors to the United States. That includes hypersonics, where China appears to have made great strides relative to the U.S.

This kind of demand lies in Raytheon’s sweet spot across many different product lines. And for the near term, the growth at Raytheon appears to be in line with the level of projected growth within the U.S. Defense Department’s budget, in the low single digits.

“We were first to grow in 2015 at 2%. Last year, we grew 3.5%. Our guidance this year indicates we’ll be growing north of 3.5%,” Kennedy says.

Part of that is being driven by a new decision announced June 21 to reopen Raytheon’s SM-2 missile production line to support the sale of US$650 million worth of missiles to four international customers – Australia, Japan, the Netherlands and South Korea. The block buy, which will include more than 280 SM-2 Block IIIA and IIIB missiles, comes on the heels of a massive missile defense win – the successful intercept of the Ground-based Midcourse Defense system by the Missile Defense Agency.

Despite its ongoing strength in building missiles and creating a family of missile defense capabilities, Raytheon sees itself as more than just a defense company. Its cybersecurity business is growing even more rapidly.

Since 2007, Raytheon has been building its cybersecurity profile, acquiring 14 cybersecurity companies, Kennedy says.

Its Forcepoint business strategy is modeled on the one Raytheon used back in the 1960s, when it transformed the consumer electronics market by converting microwave radar technology into the Amana radar range. “We’re making significant strides on the commercial side and the government and defense side,” Kennedy says.

Forcepoint, with US$600 million in annual sales, has its own board of directors and is set up to run commercially. It uses Websense’s commercially oriented sales force and its products, combined with Raytheon’s SureView insider-threat solution. The combination is a product that monitors behavior of a network and the people using it for more protection.

Kennedy says he sees double-digit growth in Raytheon’s cybersecurity business on both the commercial and defense side. It recently received the award of Domino, a US$1 billion homeland security contract that secures the cyber systems of more than 100 federal government agencies – after a contract protest. “Raytheon is not just a defense powerhouse. It’s a defense and cybersecurity powerhouse,” Kennedy concludes.