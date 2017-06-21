Raytheon’s Small-Diameter Bomb II (SDB II) recently completed a series of rigorous high-speed wind tunnel tests, the next step to integration on Lockheed Martin’s F-35.

The SDB II will be “truly transformational” to the U.S. and international partners operating the F-35, Mike Jarrett, Raytheon vice president of air warfare systems, said at the Paris Air Show. The standoff, precision-guided glide bomb can destroy moving and stationary targets in all weather from ranges of greater than 40 mi., giving the pilot a significant operational advantage, he said.

“Enemies use adverse weather conditions to travel, because it helps them avoid detection," said Jarrett. "Whether they are in the rain, obscured by smoke or on the move, SDB II will find them."

He added that the SDB II’s “secret sauce” is the tri-mode seeker, using millimeter wave radar, uncooked imaging infrared guidance and semi-active laser guidance to find its targets. Meanwhile, the two-way data link gives pilots the ability to make inflight target updates.

At just 208 lb., SDB II is lighter than other glide bombs, allowing the F-35 to carry eight internally. Raytheon is also working to complete SDB II integration on the F-15E Strike Eagle and the F/A-18 Super Hornet.

Raytheon expects the SDB II will be ready for F-35 deployment in 2022, Jarrett said.