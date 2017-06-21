The Airbus A350 is 14% titanium, according to Norsk, which says its RPD process for scrap reclamation “could save Airbus approximately $2.3 million per plane, while also reducing lead times, waste and energy usage.”

Norsk Titanium and Spirit AeroSystems have disclosed a commercial aerospace collaboration in 3D printing, reckoning that “thousands of titanium parts” manufactured at Spirit or by its suppliers are candidates for the new technology.

Norsk Titanium’s proprietary plasma arc rapid plasma deposition (RPD) will be used to build the parts to a near-net shape, thereby reducing waste, using less energy and cutting product costs by up to 30%, Norsk says.

“Reducing our material cost and our environmental impact is a win-win for Spirit, our customers and the communities where we do business,” said Spirit President and CEO Tom Gentile.

“We recently announced becoming the world’s first FAA-approved 3D-printed structural titanium provider, and Spirit is the ideal Tier 1 aerostructures partner to leverage this pioneering capability,” said Norsk Titanium CEO Warren Boley.

Norsk said it has been working on the 3D technology with Spirit since 2008.

Norsk also said this week that it has completed testing of its RPD material with Thales Alenia Space, the joint venture between Thales and Leonardo, to develop, produce and test components for use in spaceflight, and that it has completed the first on-time delivery of FAA-approved RPD structural components for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

“This key milestone demonstrates the production maturity and readiness of the rapid plasma deposition technology to compete against traditional manufacturing processes,” Norsk says.

Norsk also reported this week that it has expanded its production capability for titanium components in New York state by 60% by adding a dozen of its Merke-IV machines for RPD manufacturing. It says it is exploring industrial cooperation opportunities with the diversified industrial group ThyssenKrupp for marine applications as well.