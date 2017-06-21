Nine years after General Electric Aviation’s Middle River Aircraft Systems and Safran Nacelles teamed to form Nexcelle, the joint venture is ramping up for serial production of nacelles and thrust reversers for the Bombardier’s Global 7000 business jet and supporting flight tests of its advanced nacelle system on the Comac C919 airliner.

Modeled after the GE-Safran CFM aircraft engine joint venture, the Nexcelle partners “mesh together very well,” says the unit’s president, Kenneth Onderko.

Under the teaming, Safran takes the lead for the C919 and GE Middle River has the Passport engine for Bombardier, while both are expanding work to support the primarily Safran-led and GE-supported production buildup for the nacelle of the Leap-1A-powered Airbus A320neo.

While Onderko says the primary focus is on finalizing design of the C919 nacelle and transitioning to production of the Bombardier system, the company is hopeful the advances it is demonstrating for both new aircraft will soon lead to further applications. These range from emerging business jets to widebody projects such as the Sino-Russian C929.

Boeing’s new midsize airplane may also represent an opening, though Onderko acknowledges that the airframe maker’s recent strategic move back into the nacelle business for the 737 MAX may mean more of a component supplier role for Nexcelle should CFM win a slot on the proposed new airliner.

Nexcelle’s nacelle, thrust reverser and exhaust system “performed well” on the recent maiden flight of the C919, says Onderko. Developed in lockstep with the aircraft’s Leap-1C engine, the nacelle and powerplant represent arguably the most advanced integrated propulsion system yet fielded for a commercial jet airliner. The Leap-1C nacelle system includes a translating O-Duct thrust reverser configuration as well as a fan cowl that is structurally integrated to the engine. The nacelle also incorporates an integrated mounting system for reduced engine distortion and enhanced performance.