Boeing 787-10

The 787-10, which is making its international show debut at Paris, has the distinction of being the first Boeing airliner to make its maiden flight outside of the Seattle area, taking to the air from the company's Charleston, South Carolina, plant in March. The -10 is the largest member of the 787 family, and deliveries are planned to begin next year. The display aircraft is powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 TENs.