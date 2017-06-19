Leonardo is progressing its plan to turn its M-346 jet trainer into a lightweight multi-role combat jet with the revealing of a new, meaner version of the aircraft here at Paris.

The M-346FA – Fighter Attack – builds on the FT (Fighter Trainer) model unveiled at last year’s Farnborough Airshow by adding additional weapons hard points in the form of wing-tip missile rails as well as fitment of a radar which had been designed by Leonardo for the aircraft more than a decade ago.

“We have a platform flying with a lot of potential,” said Leonardo test pilot Enrico Scarabotto, speaking to journalists at the unveiling of the aircraft here on June 18.

“Adding additional sensors and weapons turns it into a light fighter and adds an aggressor role,” he added.

Leonardo says it is taking a family approach in terms of the aircraft’s development and marketing. The company will continue to offer the aircraft in its basic advanced jet trainer mission, but customers will be able to add a series of optional extras to take the aircraft to its light attack role including defense aids, secured communications and the option to carry a targeting and reconnaissance pod. The company is also studying the integration of smart weapons, an electronic countermeasures system and also some limited radar cross-section (RCS) reduction including cockpit coatings, air-intake grid and radar-absorbent-material application.

Scarabotto said RCS reduction could serve the aircraft well in the aggressor role.

The company says work has already been carried out in clearing the aircraft to drop several types of dumb bombs and that the Litening targeting pod has already been partially integrated. Leonardo has also defined the steps to integrate the radar into the avionics. Additionally, it sees potential in the integration of the IRIS-T air-to-air missile in conjunction with a helmet-mounted sight.

The company is hoping that these initial steps to de-risk development will help encourage customers to get behind the program and “maintain a competitive cost,” Scarabotto said.

Several air forces have already expressed their interest in the M-346FT and FA models, the company said.​