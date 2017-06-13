Kratos will be bringing its fighter-like XQ-222 Valkyrie and UTAP-22 Mako "loyal wingman" drones to a European audience at the Paris air show.
Kratos’ killer combat drones, the XQ-222 Valkyrie and UTAP-22 Mako, will be making their European debut at next week’s Paris air ...
REGISTER FOR FREE ACCESS (Valid Email Required)
Register now for free access to "Kratos To Promote Valkyrie, Mako Drones In Paris" and other premium content selected daily by our editors. Your free registration will also allow you to comment on any article posted to Aviationweek.com.
Current magazine subscribers: digital access to articles associated with your subscription are now included at no added charge to you. Simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.