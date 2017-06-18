Embraer is marking “an exciting and transformative year” with the Paris Air Show debut of three of the world’s top aircraft in their class—all fly-by-wire: the military KC-390 medium transport, the commercial E195-E2 airliner, and the Legacy 450 business jet. It is also the first time Paulo Cesar Silva has attended the show as the Brazilian airplane builder’s president and CEO, having taken the helm 12 months ago.

With brand-new models coming to market in its commercial, military and business jet divisions, Embraer’s product range is set for the foreseeable future. Silva has taken the opportunity to take a breath and reset the company. “It is time to monetize our portfolio and return some of the huge investments to our shareholders,” he says.

That doesn’t mean Embraer is standing still: it recently formed a fourth business division that will handle all customer services, maintenance, repair and overhaul under one umbrella. And it is investing in future technologies to help shape future products, from eco-friendly airliners to aerial Uber-like transportation systems.

• Commercial. “My target is to continue to be the market leader in our segment and the third-largest commercial aircraft manufacturer,” says Silva. “With the E2 airliners we will have the most efficient family of aircraft in the 70- to 130-seat segment. Every model is optimized for its market.” The E2 program is on time and on budget, he says, with delivery of the first E190-E2 expected in the first half of next year. The E195-E2, he claims, is the most efficient single-aisle airliner in the world, with unit costs very close to those of the Airbus A320neo or Boeing 737 MAX. “Not that we want to compete with the larger aircraft,” he is quick to add. Airlines have ordered more than 1,700 E1 and E2 jets over the last 12 years, and some 1,300 have been delivered.

• Military: “With the KC-390, we have a very good opportunity to go really big with important countries that could be potential buyers. So we need to structure the unit for that,” says Silva. “It is no secret that Portugal is interested in the aircraft” and could become the first export customer this year. Meanwhile, Boeing has agreed to help Embraer with sales support for the aircraft around the world. Embraer Defense’s other major product, the Super Tucano trainer and light attack aircraft, in service with numerous air forces and with the military in Iraq, has been invited to a fly-off in August as part of the process to replace the U.S. Air Force’s A-10 Groundhog battlefield support aircraft.

• Executive jets: No new platforms for now, says Silva, as the market for new business jets likely faces another two-year slump. “There is huge pressure on price and margins. We have taken the decision to be more disciplined in terms of the number of aircraft that we are going to manufacture and deliver. We have to make sure we will not operate under losses.”

• Services: “We already have about 15% of our revenues coming from services. In the next 10 years we would like to grow that to roughly 25%.” There are currently around 2,000 Embraer aircraft in operation, just in commercial aviation. In addition, there are over 1,000 Embraer executive jets. “We are also enlarging our capability to supply certain equipment in the aircraft, such as seats, and going deeper.”

• Innovation: Embraer opened a global business innovation center at its Melbourne, Florida, facility, with outposts in Silicon Valley and Boston, to explore “disruptive technologies” related to any aspect of air transportation. The objective is to explore business opportunities related to the future of air travel and collaborate with start-up businesses, investors, academia and corporations. In April, Embraer announced an agreement with Uber to explore the concept of an ecosystem—dubbed Uber Elevate Network—that will allow the potential development and deployment of small electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing vehicles for short urban commutes.

A New Embraer Turboprop?

With its latest military and commercial aircraft nearing certification, and no new business jets planned, Embraer needs a project to keep its engineers busy.

“We’re looking to new initiatives. No decisions have yet been made,” says Silva.

One of those initiatives is a turboprop regional airliner. “We’re looking at the Asian market, the European market and Latin America,” says Silva. “We’re trying to assess all of this, not only size but performance, the cargo compartment, and new technologies. We still need much more time; there’s no specific time frame, and we’re not in a hurry.”