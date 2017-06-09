Defense And Space Programs To Watch

Defense And Space Programs To WatchJun 9, 2017
U.S. military equipment continues to top the “must-buy" list for many countries, whether it is the F-35 fighter or P-8 patroller. But Europe is pushing to meet more of its own defense needs, particularly unmanned aircraft. And countries such as Turkey want to build full-spectrum local industries. Including new entrants into the space market, we profile the key programs worth tracking closely.
