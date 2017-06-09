Connect With Us
Aviation Week
Home > ShowNews > Paris Air Show 2017 > Defense And Space Programs To Watch
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Defense And Space Programs To Watch

Jun 9, 2017
Aviation Week & Space Technology
Comments 0

U.S. military equipment continues to top the “must-buy" list for many countries, whether it is the F-35 fighter or P-8 patroller. But Europe is pushing to meet more of its own defense needs, particularly unmanned aircraft. And countries such as Turkey want to build full-spectrum local industries. Including new entrants into the space market, we profile the key programs worth tracking closely.

SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE

"Defense And Space Programs To Watch" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package. Click “subscribe now” below to view your options.  

 

Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
 
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.

Already registered? here.

Please or Register to post comments.

Paris Air Show 2017 Coverage Sponsors
News from Paris
Connect With Us
AviationWeek.com
Penton Corporate
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×