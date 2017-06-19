Aerostructure specialist and business aircraft manufacturer Daher says it is actually growing its American footprint, after years of expressing hope of doing so. Meanwhile, in aerostructures, the good shape of the commercial aircraft business has not offset the downturn in business jets and helicopters, which has been compounded by slow deliveries on some Airbus programs.

“We know we are going to do business in the Americas, thanks to aerostructure contracts we have already signed or are negotiating,” Didier Kayat, CEO of the Marseille, France-based company, told ShowNews. He would not give details on the new contracts, but a first foray has been the Gulfstream G500 and G600, for which Daher is supplying carbon-fiber main landing gear doors. It is also supplying spars for the Embraer Legacy 500. Kayat says his “American vision” goes from Brazil to Canada.

He also believes expanding on the other side of the Atlantic is good for “risk mitigation.” Over the past four years, Daher has focused on “robustness,” Kayat emphasizes. The goal has been achieved, notably with €1 billion (US$1.1 billion) revenues and a leap in on-time deliveries at Airbus’ factories, to 99.8% from 90%, Kayat asserts. The strategy in the Americas is the next logical step in becoming more robust, as Daher has so far relied heavily on European programs.

Part of the growth in the Americas is expected to come from acquisitions. This would be part of an “ineluctable” ongoing trend toward consolidation in aerospace suppliers. “There are too many players for this situation to be durable,” Kayat says. Such mergers are happening at the Tier 1 level, as exemplified by the Safran-Zodiac Aerospace agreement. French aerospace lobby Gifas has also been encouraging its smaller members to join forces. Daher is mainly family-owned, and Kayat therefore trusts the company’s shareholders have a long-term vision.

For Daher, manufacturing aerostructures for customers in the Americas is relatively new, but selling aircraft there is not. The region, especially the U.S., has accounted for 85% of the sales of the TBM turboprops (the initial model being the TBM 700). Expanding a single product into a family of aircraft, the TBM 910 and TBM 930, has proved successful, says Kayat. More than 50 TBMs will be delivered this year, for the third consecutive year. “The program shows our customers we can certify an aircraft; it is a differentiator,” he adds.

Despite the good performance of the TBM on the market, Daher has been suffering from its exposure to slow sales in business aviation. The company is an aerostructure supplier for Dassault, which has been heavily impacted by the ongoing downturn. Gulfstream used to look immune but last year saw sales fall sharply. Some other sectors that used to be important for Daher are no longer healthy. The rotorcraft market has slowed down significantly since 2014. In contrast with the A320 and the A350 (for which Daher is a supplier), the Airbus A380 and A400M are produced at low rates. “Regional aviation has poor visibility on the depth of its backlogs,” Kayat adds.

As a result, in March, Daher was manufacturing 9% less aerostructures than planned when the company did its business forecast in October 2016. Kayat points out that Daher’s business model has services – such as organizing the logistics for Airbus Helicopters’ factories – as its second pillar. Accounting for 50% of revenues, they are more resilient, he says.

In technology, the company is now betting on thermoplastic composites. Compared to the more widely used thermosets, thermoplastics can yield lighter components with faster production cycles. “We have demonstrated the economical viability of thermoplastics,” says Kayat. Daher engineers built a thermoplastic composite rib that is 35% lighter than its metal equivalent but for the same cost, they claim.