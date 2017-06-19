Boeing has launched the 737-10 at the Paris Air Show, marking the go-ahead of the fourth major member and fifth derivative of the MAX family. Featuring an additional 66-in. fuselage stretch over the 737-9, as well as modified main landing gear, the 737-10 is a response to the Airbus A321neo. It will extend single-class seating capacity to 230. The aircraft will enter service in 2020, following the debut of the 737-9 in 2018, and the entry-into-service of both the 737-7 and 200-seat MAX 200 ...
