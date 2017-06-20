Air Lease Corp. (ALC) has signed a firm order for 12 additional Airbus A321neos, bringing the total of Airbus narrowbody aircraft it has ordered or received since it was founded in 2010 by Steven Udvar-Hazy to 209. “The market for A321neos is strong, and our customers want more aircraft,” ALC CEO and President John Plueger said. Earlier this year, Aer Lingus agreed on long-term leases for seven examples of the A321LR, the long-range version of the A321neo. A320neo family ...
