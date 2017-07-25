Warbirds Flock to Oshkosh 2017

Warbirds Flock to Oshkosh 2017Jul 25, 2017
Hundreds of warbirds old and new flock to EAA AirVenture every year for the world’s largest extravaganza of ex-military aircraft, from bombers to fighters to trainers, from early Korean conflict jets to the U.S.’ very latest F-35 Lightning II.
This year marks the 70th anniversary of the formation of the 8th Air Force, and the 75th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid on Japan. One could call it Bomber Week: highlights include formations of the world’s only two flying B-29 Superfortresses, the venerable B-52, B-1 and B-2 bombers, massed flights of B-25 Mitchells to honor Doolittle, and the world’s only flying Douglas A-20 Havoc light bomber.
Two World War II P-47 Thunderbolts will fly with the USAF’s A-10 Thunderbolt II ground attack aircraft, and B-17s will be escorted by hordes of P-51 Mustangs.
Ever seen a Bell Cobra fighter, a rarity in the skies today? No? Well, there are four of them here, nearly the world’s entire flying population of them, comprising a newly-restored Bell P-39 AiraCobra and three of the later P-63 Kingcobras that had more success in post-war air racing than air combat.
Only at Oshkosh!