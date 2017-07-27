Blue Origin Offers Priority for Repeat Riders

Blue Origin Offers Priority for Repeat RidersJul 27, 2017
Buy a shot into space with Blue Origin and get priority on your next ride or on one in its planned orbital space capsule.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ space-ride company hasn’t yet said how much a straight up-and-down ride will cost in the six-man capsule perched atop the reusable New Shepard booster, nor when the first human-carrying launch will take place. But it is already working on a more powerful New Glenn reusable booster and a capsule that will take fare-paying passengers into orbit.
Here at EAA AirVenture Blue origin is showing its five-times-into-space booster, and offering simulated demonstrations of the ride into space in its capsule.
The next test flight will likely be before the end of the year, featuring a capsule with real panoramic windows instead of the test article’s plain cabin walls, says Ariane Cornell, head of Astronaut Strategy & Sales for Blue Origin.
The company is also developing a moon lander.
Its vision is to help develop space with millions of humans living and working there, she says. “The first key step toward that goal is to bring down the cost of access, and that can only be achieved with an operationally reusable launcher,” she notes.
Blue Origin will also carry out other missions. It has been signed up by the German Aerospace Research Center (DLR) to fly two experiments on a suborbital flight on New Shepard, and by Eutelsat for launch services on New Glenn in 2012-22. Seats can be taken out to make way for payload, or one or two can be removed so scientists can fly with their experiments.
See Blue Origin’s last flight testing the Crew Capsule escape system.