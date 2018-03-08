Sponsored content provided by GE

On February 7 at the Singapore Airshow, SIA Engineering Company Limited (SIAEC) and GE Aviation announced that it will be signing a joint venture agreement to form an engine overhaul joint venture (JV) based in Singapore. This follows the first announcement of the proposed partnership on June 20, 2017.





Under the agreement, GE will hold a 51% equity stake in the JV, with SIAEC holding the remaining 49%. The agreement is subject to regulatory approvals being obtained in the relevant jurisdictions.



The GE90 engine exclusively powers the Boeing 777-300ER and 777-200LR, and the GE9X engine is the sole engine selection for the Boeing 777X aircraft. The JV will leverage best practices from GE's "Brilliant Factory" concepts, combining advanced technologies and lean practices with digitization and data analytics to enhance productivity.



"SIAEC is pleased to partner with GE to create a state-of-the-art facility in Singapore, which is strategic to broadening our capabilities on next generation aircraft," says Png Kim Chiang, chief executive officer of SIAEC. "The joint venture will leverage on the joint strengths of GE's technical know-how and SIAEC's MRO experience to offer high quality and competitive maintenance solutions for GE engines."



"This partnership with SIAEC is a fitting extension of our growing relationship," says Jean M. Lydon-Rodgers, president and chief executive officer of GE Aviation, Services. "The new joint venture will ensure our GE90 and GE9X operators have access to high-quality maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities."



