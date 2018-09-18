Sponsored content provided by GE

The TRUEngine™ program helps identify engines that contain all OEM parts and repairs and that have been maintained to OEM recommendations (GE or CFM). Here are some key facts:

The industry values engines that contain OEM parts and repairs as much as 50% higher* than engines with non-OEM parts and repairs. The TRUEngine program did not cause this to happen - this difference existed before the program was created. The TRUEngine program just makes it easier for buyers and sellers to identify engines with all OEM content.

Engines repaired at any engine overhaul shop can qualify for the TRUEngine program - not just those serviced at GE or Safran

Engines under all types of maintenance agreements can qualify.

The TRUEngine program is free - no cost to enroll your GE or CFM56

There are more than 18,000 GE and CFM engines currently qualified in the program.

For more information, email truengine@ge.com or visit the TRUEngine webpage.

*Based on CFM, GE and independent third-party research.

