Embraer is about to deliver the first Embraer 190-E2 to its launch operator Wideroe. Just prior to certification, reached at the end of February, Aviation Week was invited to fly the third prototype at Gaviao Peixoto and Sao Jose dos Campos. Evaluation pilot Tim Wuerfel tested the aircraft's maneuverability and the protections built into the new fly-by-wire system.

