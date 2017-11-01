Global commercial aviation certification has challenged airline OEMs and suppliers for decades. While flight safety has improved significantly over the years, the certification process still delays innovation, keeps OEM and airline costs needlessly high, increases ticket prices and encourages bureaucracy. Just one example tells the story. It used to be that for a new avionics system, 75 cents of each dollar was spent on engineering and 25 cents on certification by global agencies. ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Opinion: World Needs Seamless Aviation Certification Standards" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.