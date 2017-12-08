International rebuke of Boeing’s recent petition seeking a tariff on Bombardier C Series aircraft sold in the U.S.—quickly followed by a proposed 300% duty to be imposed by the U.S. Commerce Department—has been both deafening and seemingly universal. We may never know for sure whether Boeing was emboldened by the protectionist agenda in Washington. Nevertheless, the Trump administration’s shadow looms over the company’s ill-conceived initiative, which is both ...