With the United Aircraft Corp. (UAC) MC-21 now well into its flight-test campaign, Russia’s aerospace industry hopes it is on track for a slow but sustained ascent to the world stage. But uncertainties such as possible U.S. sanctions and a changing domestic airline landscape raise questions about the industry’s ability to stay on track. Russia’s civil aircraft ambitions has several aspects. The MC-21 aims to finally step into the narrowbody market historically filled by ...