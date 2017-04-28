The Comac C919 finally has a path to widespread acceptance of its airworthiness, with the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) beginning work on validating the narrowbody airliner’s prospective Chinese type certificate. Announcement of the work at a meeting in Shanghai between Chinese and EASA aviation officials comes within days of the planned first flight of the C919, which until now has faced automatic rejection by airlines in countries that demand EASA or FAA certification or ...
