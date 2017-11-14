Boeing’s fast-paced 737 MAX program is set to reach another gear in the coming weeks with the loading of the first shorter-bodied 737-7 fuselage onto the assembly line late in November and completion of a firm design configuration for the stretched 737-10 in December. The two milestones are designed to set Boeing on a path to fill out its planned 737 MAX derivative family by the end of the decade and come as the company closes on the final phase of flight tests of the 737-9. ...