If Airbus gets it its way, the Paris Air Show will have been the start of the long-sought A380 revival. The manufacturer presented the A380plus study, addressing one of the A380’s biggest problems: relatively high cost per seat. But even the biggest supporter of the aircraft is not yet convinced about the proposal. The drama continues. “I want to know what Airbus will do with the aircraft,” Emirates Airline President Tim Clark said three days after the A380plus was first ...