Comac is not satisfied with the ARJ21-700. With the regional jet now certified and in service, a major revision is planned. The aim is to cut weight and drag without altering primary structure. The state company says it is in discussions with an internationally known freight carrier as it works on developing a cargo version of the ARJ21. In the meantime, the first unit of an executive transport version is in final assembly. A long-planned stretched variant will follow the update of the ...