When the Comac C919 first flew on May 5, program managers had 44 months to meet an unannounced target of delivering the first customer aircraft in 2020. Five of those months passed without the program logging so much as another minute of test flying. The second flight finally took place on Sept. 28, and the first prototype was again used. In a mission that lasted 2 hr. 46 min., more than twice as long as the first, the aircraft retracted and extended its undercarriage in flight for the ...