The Comac C919 narrowbody airliner flew for the first time on May 5, taking off from Shanghai for a 79-min. flight that took it to an altitude of 3,000 m (10,000 ft.). The flight achieved all test objectives, says Comac. Flying characteristics were normal, the test pilot who commanded the mission, Cai Jun, said after landing. The situation in the cockpit, monitored by ground engineers, was remarkably cool and quiet, says a program source, indicating the crew met little or no difficulty in ...
