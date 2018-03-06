After proving it can sustain its dramatic financial recovery, Qantas Airways is turning its focus to acquiring the aircraft it will need for its future fleet—but only if they can pay their way. The carrier is gradually transitioning to investment mode following three consecutive years of healthy profits. It has already begun taking delivery of its first Boeing 787-9s, and has now confirmed a delivery timetable for an initial wave of Airbus A321neos for its Jetstar subsidiary. Qantas ...