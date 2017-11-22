Buoyed by the substantial order for 40 787-10s from Emirates Airlines at the recent Dubai Airshow, Boeing is closing in on the final stages of certification flight testing and eyeing the potential for bringing forward first deliveries of the stretched twinjet earlier than expected in 2018. But as anyone involved in flight testing at Boeing is keen to point out, there are no guarantees in test and certification campaigns. Although broadly on or even ahead of schedule in most areas, the ...