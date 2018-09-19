As it gears up to launch its first clean-sheet design in 15 years, Boeing will soon make decisions that will indicate how it plans to keep the aircraft’s total cost of ownership low. The new midmarket airplane (NMA) was this summer described as using proven technologies to avoid the usual hefty bill and long development that breakthrough features imply. But the airframer has options that could send the program in a different direction and embark on real innovations. Ihssane Mounir, ...