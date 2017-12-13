Commercial aircraft manufacturers are set to make crucial strategy and product decisions in 2018 as derivatives and new models undergo flight tests, and production continues to rise to unprecedented levels. Amid increasing signs that Boeing may launch the New Midmarket Airplane (NMA) in 2018, the company is already in for one of its busiest years ever. While simultaneously preparing to debut the 737-9, the next member of the MAX family, Boeing will introduce the double-stretched 787-10 as ...