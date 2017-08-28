Having spent most of its first century building progressively larger and longer-range airliners, Boeing confirms a small experimental “X-plane” hybrid-electric demonstrator planned for the early 2020s could signal an unprecedented push into the commuter market. The X-plane plan is being evaluated as part of the company’s EcoDemonstrator technology testbed series and, if successful, could open the door to a new generation of small Boeing airliners seating 12-50+. The ...