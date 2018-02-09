Boeing says market interest in its 737-10, the 230-seat stretch of the MAX twinjet, is gathering momentum as the design passes the firm configuration milestone and potential operators gain confidence in the ruggedness of the novel landing gear redesign underpinning the fuselage extension. Since launching the 737-10 with 325 orders at the Paris Air Show in June, Boeing has seen the backlog grow to 416 commitments from 18 customers, the majority of whom are in the Asia-Pacific region. ...