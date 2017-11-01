As Boeing approaches the 90% engineering design-release milestone for its 777X flagship, the company is beginning assembly of the production wing spar for the first flight-test 777-9. Concurrently, it is initiating design studies of an ultra-long-range 777-8 variant targeted at Qantas’s Project Sunrise long-haul requirement. The 777-8 is the shorter of the two 777X variants and is scheduled to enter service in 2022 with a nominal range of 8,700 nm and a passenger capacity of up to ...