Be there at 12:15, they were told. Sheikh Ahmad bin Saeed Al Makhtoum, the chairman of Emirates, would walk in and sit down for a few words and contract signatures. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Makhtoum, prime minister and vice president of the United Arab Emirates, would be in the front row, lending the event more gravitas. The Airbus team looked forward to it as a welcome end to months of intense negotiations and a ray of hope for its embattled A380 program. But when the Airbus ...