The general view at the National Business Aviation Association convention in Las Vegas last week was similar to that at the European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition in Geneva in May: New aircraft pricing has stabilized, but an upswing in new orders has yet to materialize. A recovery in the U.S. market is proceeding at a slightly better rate than in some of the emerging markets, while used aircraft inventories appear to have leveled off. However, the jet replacement cycle ...
