It has experienced five years of unprecedented growth, but London-based charter-booking marketplace Victor is only getting started. With a multi-million-dollar investment from BP Ventures just confirmed, founder and CEO Clive Jackson believes his company is ready to start delivering benefits not only to customers, but to suppliers too.

Victor, Jackson says, is going to become the biggest brokerage by transaction value by the end of 2018. But to continue its rapid expansion – he cites a staggering 946% growth over the past four years – he is looking to take the company in two directions at once. Victor will continue to increase the number of customers booking flights using the company's web- and app-based charter platform, but is also looking to find ways of adding value for flight operators, too.

"My mission is to become the single largest transactor of on-demand jet charter for the end-user consumer," he says. "I think we will be on track, for 2018, to become the largest buyer in the world. That would bring us circa $175m-$200m per year in charter transactions. This is, effectively, base one for the company: When we hit that figure I think we will genuinely have earned ourselves a seat around the top table. And our attentions are being turned towards the other side of the marketplace, which is looking at how we can better support the supply chain."

At the heart of this plan is the fundamental idea that Victor is not a technology company, or a conventional charter brokerage, but a data-driven enterprise.

"When you look at those who have a true understanding of how technology disrupts, it is not the app," Jackson says. "What you have is the ability to collect and analyze and make intelligent decisions around big data. Having a mechanism is one thing; most importantly, having a team of data scientists and analysts that can look at consumer behaviour, to look at demand, to look at supply, to marry that with weather patterns, is part and parcel of how you evolve and learn.

"Every time a piece of data is collected or passed or analyzed – and I couldn't begin to tell you how many hundreds of thousands of bits of data we're collecting and passing and analysing every hour – that just makes you smarter and more intelligent," he continues. "We've made a big investment in understanding how to perform in a more efficient and effective way. This industry has lacked any significant and meaningful deep-seated investment to bring proper technology and proper data analytics to play. Our mission and our focus is to do things smarter and more efficiently, and to share some of that value creation with our partners in all parts of the supply chain."

This philosophy is striking in an era when it is more normal to hear of pressure being passed down the supply chain to deliver profits upward by lowering prices. Jackson is adamant that this needs to be a two-way street if success is to be sustainable.

"The Victor brand, as opposed to our technologies, cannot operate in isolation," he says. "You cannot be a buyer of services to the detriment of your supplier network. You have to also think in longer cycles. I'm not a new kid coming in to say: 'Let's disrupt aviation and create a utopian landscape.' Victor's my 14th company, I've been in business nearly 30 years, and I've built many successful companies that have spanned the globe – so I think in 10-year cycles. And 10-year cycles mean you've got to take your partners with you on a journey."

The BP investment will enable organic growth – new hires to extend the data-analytics side of the business, and add to a U.S. workforce that has trebled in size in the past six months – and, Jackson says, possible acquisitions.

"Investment in technology is not a single investment – it is a lifelong commitment to a process of constant evolution," he says. "The capital that we've raised is to ensure that we can continue to do that, and to maintain our rate of climb. Part of that is also to attract the very best talent, and to look at other parties in the value chain – they may be competitors today, they may be strategic value-added partners to us in the future – and to look at how we can leverage their capability, their people, their footprint, to build a bigger and stronger and more professionally run organization."