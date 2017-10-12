USAIG, one of the world’s leading aviation-specific insurance providers, is celebrating 40 years of creating and distributing safety posters to the aviation community – free of charge. It has created more than 400 posters and distributed more than two million copies to industry members worldwide.

In 1977, the United States Aircraft Insurance Group began partnering with leading aviation organizations to produce posters that promote safety, security or other key and timely topics.

In 2016, USAIG began using digital tools to provide poster content in screensaver and desktop wallpaper formats. Users can browse the USAIG website to see an extensive collection of posters (reaching back to the 1980s) for succinct messages and inspiration (https://www.usau.com/caf_safety_posters_archive.php?pg_type=1).

“We constantly seek new opportunities to reinforce critical aviation safety messages,” explains John Brogan, USAIG president and CEO. “Our safety posters and screensavers are available and complimentary to the public on our website. We are delighted to see many of them displayed in hangars, offices, universities and flight departments as a constant reminder to keep safety top of mind.”